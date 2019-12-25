Free Christmas tree recycling for Albemarle County citizens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Starting Thursday, people in Albemarle County can drop their Christmas tree off to be recycled. The Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will collect trees at seven drop-off sites.
You are asked to remove all decorations, lights, and stands. The county Christmas tree recycling program collects about 2,300 trees a year and turns them into free mulch.
Trees will be accepted until January 19. The sites are open from 7 a.m. until dark.
Albemarle County Press Release:
The Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will operate seven drop off sites from December 26, 2019 through January 19, 2020. The hours are daily from 7:00 a.m. until dark.
Christmas tree recycling sites:
- Crozet Park in Crozet
- Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood
- Chris Greene Lake Park in Earlysville
- Darden Towe Park on Elks Drive
- Scottsville Community Center in Scottsville
- Walnut Creek Park off Old Lynchburg Road
- Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center on McIntire Road (Note: Sunday hours are 12:30-5:30 pm)
Please remove all decorations, lights, stands, and nails before dropping off trees. The sites are only accepting discarded Christmas trees, please do not bring yard waste.
The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and the mulch will be available for FREE starting February 1, 2019, at Darden Towe Park.
The County’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program has been helping residents discard trees and reducing the impact on our landfills since 1988. The program collects approximately 2300 Christmas trees each year and turns them into mulch.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.