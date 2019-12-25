Dozens participate in Crozet Jingle Jog on Christmas morning

CROZET, V.A. (WVIR) - Some people in Crozet aren't waiting for the New Year to start their New Year's resolution.
After unwrapping presents on Wednesday morning, dozens pounded the pavement at the seventh annual Crozet Jingle Jog. Many runners participated in costumes, ranging from Santa to loaf.
Plenty of four-legged companions joined the crowd as well. Crozet Running, Crozet Pediatric Dentistry and Crozet Bicycle Shop were among those out on Wednesday.
The goal: to get up, exercise, and just spend some quality time together.
“Usually 100 or more people, everyone dressed up. We give a prize to the most festive family and everybody jingles the whole way through the 5K course,” Crozet Jingle Jog Co-Organizer Brandi Clifford said.
People also were encouraged to bring food, which was all donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
