Christmas and beyond outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Patchy fog will lift to a mostly sunny sky Christmas afternoon with temperatures a little above average.
There could be some more patchy fog by Thursday morning.
Expect a quiet weather pattern to end the week and start the weekend with near spring-like high temperatures.
A storm system is back in the forecast for the Sunday and Monday time frame. It looks to bring a soaking rainfall.
Dry and cooler for New Year’s Eve and Day.
Christmas Day: Hazy sun. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday night: Fair sky with lows in the lower 30s. Patchy fog late.
Thursday: Sunshine and mild. High 60 degrees. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Rain developing. Highs upper 50s. Rain likely Sunday night. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
So far so good as we ring in the New Year. Dry and temperatures more seasonable.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.