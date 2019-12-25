CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville's Salvation Army is feeding those without a place to go this Christmas. Volunteers started preparing the meal for dozens of people earlier in the week.
They served ham and turkey with lots of other sides. While some of the volunteers have been helping out on Christmas day for years, others were lending a hand for the first time.
“I would say ‘just do it’. Just do it because it just makes you feel good inside. I mean, I work full time and I just wanted to teach my son what Christmas is really about, and this is what Christmas is really about, helping others,” Volunteer Angela Johnson said.
The lunch was free to anyone who wanted to stop by on Wednesday. Volunteers also saved leftovers to give out people staying at the Salvation Army in Charlottesville.
