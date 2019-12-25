CASPCA hosts “Operation Silent Night” adoption special in hopes of getting animals out of the shelter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some animals in central Virginia are spending Christmas with their forever families.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA held a five-day "Operation Silent Night" adoption special to get more animals out of the shelter. Fifty-four were adopted.
Moriah good, a staff member at the CASPCA, says that means a happy holiday for everyone. “It really it’s good for the animals to get out whether through adoption or foster, and we think during the holidays it’s a nice break for the staff if we can get the shelters a little emptied out.”
Pets still at the shelter got to open some presents. Toys and treats that were donated to the CASPCA were handed out to animals on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.