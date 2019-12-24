VSP investigating crash that killed three in Goochland Co.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate-64 in Goochland County Monday morning.
Police were called out to mile marker 173 of I-64 around 7:30 a.m. Monday, December 23. Investigators believe a Ford Focus driven by 28-year-old Jerone L. Lewis was traveling westbound when he ran off the road and struck several trees.
The driver and both passengers - 27-year-old Dejaun V. Lewis and 23-year-old Michelle Foster - all died at the scene of the crash. Police say Foster was the only person in the car wearing a seat belt.
12/23/2019 Release from Virginia State Police:
GOOCHLAND CO., Va. - The three victims that were killed in a single vehicle crash on I-64 at the 173 mile marker have been identified as, Jerone J. Lewis, 28, of Culpeper, VA., Dejaun V. Lewis, 27, of Culpeper, VA., and Michelle Foster, 23, of Orange, VA.
On December 23, 2019 (Monday) at 7:36 a.m., the Virginia State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash with three confirmed fatalities at westbound I-64 at the 173 mile marker.
The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that a 2015 Ford Focus, driven by, Jerone J. Lewis, was traveling westbound I-64 when he ran off road right going behind the guardrail and striking several trees.
Michelle Foster was the back seat passenger and was wearing her seat belt. Jerone Lewis and his front seat passenger, Dejaun Lewis were not wearing their seat belts. Unfortunately, all three succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.