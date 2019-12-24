Temperatures soar !

signs of cooler temperatures and showers

By David Rogers | December 24, 2019 at 7:34 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 8:04 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Areas of morning fog will give way to sunshine and more above normal temperatures. As high pressure drifts east, southwesterly wind will take temperatures well into the 60s Thursday, and throughout the weekend. However, a developing system will bring rain and cooler conditions Sunday into Monday. Merry Christmas !

Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: around 30

Christmas: Mostly sunny, High 53...low: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

