Temperatures soar !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Areas of morning fog will give way to sunshine and more above normal temperatures. As high pressure drifts east, southwesterly wind will take temperatures well into the 60s Thursday, and throughout the weekend. However, a developing system will bring rain and cooler conditions Sunday into Monday. Merry Christmas !
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: around 30
Christmas: Mostly sunny, High 53...low: Low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.