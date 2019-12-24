Some shoppers wait until Christmas Eve to pick up tree

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - People grabbing a last-minute Christmas tree were catching bargains Tuesday.
Artificial and real trees were in short supply at the Lowe's in Albemarle County Tuesday, December 24.
Assistant Store Manager Dan Butler said the store has stayed busy with sales over the past few weeks, and was ready for any last minute shoppers today.
“Everybody's in a good mood for the holidays,” Butler said. “We're ready for getting rid all our trees before the season ends.”
Lowes is among the many stores that will closing a little early for Christmas Eve.
