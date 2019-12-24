Santa drops off gifts to family housed by Yellow Door Foundation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - With Christmas just hours away, Santa dropped off some gifts ahead of schedule for one family. They have a sick child undergoing cancer treatment at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, but one organization is stepping in to make the holiday more cheerful.
Yellow Door Foundation provides housing for families who have a sick child at the children’s hospital. On Monday, two children are going to bed with big smiles on their faces.
It's a special delivery from Santa Claus for four-year-old Carter and two-year-old Eliza.
"Our son's favorite movie, Christmas movie, is The Polar Express, so that was neat to see that train,” Tim Detweiler, father of Carter and Eliza, said.
The Detweiler family comes to Charlottesville multiple times a week from Lynchburg for Eliza’s treatments, but on this trip, she had something to look forward to besides just another hospital visit.
"We’re really grateful for the Yellow Door Foundation,” Brittney Detweiler, father of Carter and Eliza, said.
The Yellow Door Foundation eases a family's stress by giving them one less thing to worry about while in the area.
"A lot of times after she gets her chemo treatments she’s sick and so it’s about an hour 20-minute drive for us, so even that drive sitting in a car seat is hard for her,” Brittney said.
Over time, Charlottesville is starting to feel just like Lynchburg.
"They’ve also gotten used to it. My kids, Carter and Eliza, have gotten used to it so it’s sort of a second home for us,” Brittney said.
Tim says it’s a blessing for other people to be a blessing to his family during this time. “You can say it’s difficult, but until you’re actually going through it, you know, you don’t realize how difficult it is just trying to. I’m still working full time, been trying to go to work and trying to come up with her treatments and appointments.”
The family will be staying with the Yellow Door Foundation until the end of March when Eliza’s treatments are over.
