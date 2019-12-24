Report: homes sales increased throughout half of the Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Home sales varied across central Virginia in November, but experts say the market is staying healthy.
The Long and Foster Real Estate Market Report shows Fluvanna County had a 32-percent increase in sales from a year ago.
Charlottesville saw a 23-percent drop, and Buckingham County fared worst with a 33-percent decrease.
Home prices actually dropped 15-percent in Albemarle County, and Charlottesville remained relatively steady with a median price of around $356,000.
12/23/2019 Release from Long & Foster Real Estate:
CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 23, 2019 – Half of the Charlottesville area saw the number of homes sold increase in November, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate Market Minute Report. Fluvanna County had the largest increase with a 32% rise, while Buckingham County had a 33% decline.
Home sale prices varied across the region, with Buckingham County exhibiting the largest jump with a 45% rise, while Albemarle County had a 15% decline. With the exception of Greene County, which had a 7% increase, inventory fell across the region. Buckingham County displayed the biggest decrease with a 20% dip, followed by Albemarle County and Fluvanna County which both dropped by 11%.
Long & Foster Real Estate’s Market Minute report for the Charlottesville region includes the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Nelson, Fluvanna and Greene counties.
“While inventory continued to shrink in the Charlottesville area, median sale prices varied but were healthy overall,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. This indicates that there’s no fear of a housing bubble since prices are not inflating dramatically, despite drastically low inventory.
Foster pointed out that the spring market is approaching and for those who are looking to list their home, now is the time to start preparing for it. “It’s not too early to start planning because people are going to have to do some work on their house to get it ready for market,” Foster mentioned. Despite most people’s notions, the spring market starts in January before ramping up in February and March. For sellers looking to list their home, the first thing they need to do is consult a Long & Foster agent for advice on what to renovate and how to stage.
For those whose home did not sell in the winter, Foster recommends consulting an agent to get an idea of whether or not the home was prepared to be shown to a professional. During the fall market, there are typically less buyers, but they’re usually more serious. If it did not sell, it’s because it probably it wasn’t staged properly or it was not marketed to the biggest pool of potential prospects. Exposing your home to more prospects will drive more demand to your home and, in turn, drive up the price of the house. So if it did not sell, make sure to talk to a true real estate professional.
Disclaimer: Information included in this report is based on data supplied by Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors, which are not responsible for its accuracy. The reports include residential real estate transactions within specific geographic regions, not just Long & Foster sales, and they do not reflect all activity in the marketplace. Information report is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, should be independently verified, and does not constitute an opinion of CAAR or Long & Foster.
