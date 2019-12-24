Report: homes sales increased throughout half of the Charlottesville area

For those whose home did not sell in the winter, Foster recommends consulting an agent to get an idea of whether or not the home was prepared to be shown to a professional. During the fall market, there are typically less buyers, but they’re usually more serious. If it did not sell, it’s because it probably it wasn’t staged properly or it was not marketed to the biggest pool of potential prospects. Exposing your home to more prospects will drive more demand to your home and, in turn, drive up the price of the house. So if it did not sell, make sure to talk to a true real estate professional.