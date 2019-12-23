Quiet and Mild This Christmas Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A quiet, dry and mild pattern sets up for this Christmas week. No snow in the forecast, but mild temperatures for late December.
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the rest of the week, will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s during the day nearing 60 in some spots, later in the week.
A front nearby may cause one day to be slightly cooler than another, but still above average for this time of year.
Currently the next chance of rain looks to arrive later Sunday into early next week.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.
Tuesday- Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday - Christmas Day: Partly sunny, nice, Highs mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy, Chance of showers. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Monday:Mostly cloudy, showers. Cooler. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.