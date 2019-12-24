Palmyra church collecting donations for food bank

PALMYRA, VA. (WVIR) - A church in Palmyra is doing its part to give back to the community this holiday season.
The congregation of Grace & Glory Lutheran Church took part in a reverse Advent calendar: Members were given a list of items to collect for a food bank.
Pastor Meredith Williams says her church gives to the food bank year-round, but the generosity this holiday season is great to see.
"I think it has put a sense of emphasis on the spiritual meaning of Christmas and Advent, and not so much the secular,” the pastor said.
Williams says more items will be collected during services Tuesday, December 24.
The food bank will take the donations next year, when their shelves are low.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.