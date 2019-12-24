A merry & mild Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Merry Christmas Eve! We’ve got another mild, dry day in store. Highs today in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, most areas will dip below freezing tonight with patchy fog. Use caution if traveling late tonight or early tomorrow morning.
Christmas Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds as mild temperatures continue. Highs will remain 10-15 degrees above average through the end of the week.
Sunday will be our next best chance of rain with an approaching cold front. Some models suggest that this rain will carry over into Monday, too. This front will push temperatures toward seasonal early next work week.
Today, Christmas Eve: Mild, mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Some patchy fog develops. Lows near 30.
Tomorrow, Christmas Day: Partly sunny, mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.
Friday: Variable clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, remaining mild. Highs near 60.
Sunday: Mild, chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Monday: Some showers continue. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.
