Mason’s Toy Box makes a special delivery for two Charlottesville children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Two sisters in Charlottesville are playing with new toys thanks to an organization making a difference. Every year, Mason’s Toy Box helps hundreds of families across central Virginia whose children are in the hospital or living with medical conditions.
A special delivery for La'Niyah and Aaliyah Boyce made their Christmas wishes come true.
Sandra Rigsby from Mason’s Toy Box says she knows how it feels to be in their mother’s shoes. “Seeing the smiles on their faces and helping out another family because I’ve been there and been through the illnesses and the hospital stays and it just feels great to give back.”
La’Niyah has been asking for a power wheels car for several years and her wish came true on Tuesday.
