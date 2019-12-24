Holiday evening tour gives community rare opportunity to experience Monticello after dark

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - There's always something special about a visit to Monticello. However, this time of year, some guests get to experience it in a whole new light.
During the last few weeks of the year, the historic former residence of our third president opens its doors after dark, giving visitors the rare chance to see it at night and decorated for the holiday season. There is also access to parts of the home that are normally off-limits to the public.
“The holiday evening tour explores all three floors of the house. In doing so guests get to see the house decorated a little for the holidays as it would have been 200 years ago,” Manager of Special Programs at Monticello Brandon Dillard said.
“They kind of made do with what they had back then and it’s amazing to see how much he did with what they don’t have today,” Bill Coffey, a guest, said.
There are no tours on Christmas Eve or Christmas night, but you can still take in the experience this coming Thursday through Monday.
