Christmas outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After a mild Christmas Eve, temperatures will drop through the 40s and 30s through midnight. Areas of fog will form late and into early Christmas morning. With temperatures near freezing, some of that fog could be in the form of freezing fog. This would cause some slick areas on mainly bridges and overpasses.
Fog will lift to a mostly sunny sky Christmas afternoon with temperatures a little above average.
Expect a quiet weather pattern to end the week and start the weekend.
A storm system is back in the forecast for the Sunday and Monday time frame. It looks to bring a soaking rainfall.
Christmas Eve night: Starry sky. Turning cooler. Patchy fog late. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Christmas Day: Early fog. Watch for slick areas if there’s fog and temperatures near or below freezing. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday night: Fair sky with lows in the lower 30s.
Thursday: Sunshine and mild. High 60 degrees. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Rain developing. Highs near 60. Rain likely Sunday night. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
