Charlottesville group rallies around refugee in sanctuary after recent ICE letter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - While many Christians are observing Christmas Eve in prayer on Tuesday night, one religious group in Charlottesville is praying for another reason. The immigration status of Maria Chavalan Sut, an indigenous Guatemalan woman, is still pending.
On Tuesday, members of her congregation made her feel protected and loved for the holiday. At the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Charlottesville, a small crowd was gathered in prayer. Their group is called ‘Hands Off Maria’.
Sut has been in sanctuary at the church for more than a year, but she has felt more threatened lately. She says her initial notice to appear in front of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not include a date or time, so she was not there.
Now, according to Sut, ICE is becoming more of a worry. “Today is a special day. It's Christmas eve, but the second reason is last week ICE sent me and other women that are in sanctuary a letter and a letter with a lot of threats and their intention is to scare us.”
Sut says she is glad to have company and feels safe surrounded by members of her congregation on Tuesday night.
