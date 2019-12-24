Augusta County Sheriff’s Office delivers 44 bikes to area children on Christmas Eve

AUGUSTA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - In Augusta County, law enforcement spent the morning of Christmas Eve delivering presents to the community. The sheriff’s office, plus other friends and family, delivered 44 bikes to kids in every corner of Augusta County. That’s double what they did last year.
Sheriff Donald Smith says it’s important to not only protect the community but to serve the community. “Giving back. The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, they absolutely love it. You can see how they’re - you can see enthused they are.”
The sheriff’s office worked with county schools to identify families that could use the help. Walmart and local businesses offset the cost of the bikes.
