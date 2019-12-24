Area foster care agency encourages the community to get involved

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - This holiday season, a foster care agency is encouraging people to give the gift of you. People Places has more than 60 certified families between their offices in Staunton, Charlottesville, and Harrisonburg.
However, the Staunton Outreach & Communications Specialist at People Places Spencer Eavers says they are still only able to place about 15% of the kids referred to them. "It scares a lot of people to take those steps, but if you could see the effect on even just one kid that has I can’t help but think you would be inspired to do it again, and again, and again.”
The biggest need is for people open to foster siblings.
