Western Albemarle Rescue Squad spends hours creating gingerbread replica of their station

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The tradition of building a gingerbread house has taken on a whole new meaning for volunteers at the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad.
Crew members spent about 10 hours baking the gingerbread from scratch and then decorating this replica of their station. They even made a gingerbread Pegasus.
“We're here, staffed 24/7, 365, we're an all-volunteer agency so we like to do some fun things to keep the spirit light cause we are here on all of the holidays during the year,” Western Albemarle Rescue Squad Volunteer Teryn Ratcliffe said.
The Western Albemarle Rescue Squad is now challenging each of the area’s fire and rescue stations to create their own gingerbread wonderland in the spirit of holiday competition.
