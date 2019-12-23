Tessa Majors murder case interrogation tape disclosure decided

Tessa Majors murder case interrogation tape disclosure decided
(Source: WVIR)
December 23, 2019 at 4:49 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 9:42 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - The interrogation tape involving the teenager charged in the death of Charlottesville native Tessa Majors headlined a hearing in the case on Monday.

The New York City court ruled the video will not be disclosed to other defense counsel or defendants. The 13-year-old is just one suspect in the death of 18-year-old Majors.

Police say the Barnard College student was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in a park earlier in the month. Another court date to handle motions in the case is set for January 2.

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.