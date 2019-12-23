Porch pirating reported in Charlottesville’s Fifeville neighborhood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Christmas is right around the corner, but some grinches seem to be lingering around Charlottesville.
A woman living in the Fifeville neighborhood is sharing video of packages being stolen from her doorstep. She asked not to be identified.
The woman says four packages have been taken since November, and that several of her neighbors have also notice their deliveries have been stolen recently.
Neighbors have filed police reports and notified mail deliverers of the issue.
