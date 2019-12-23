No. 9 UVA men’s basketball commits 19 turnovers, loses to South Carolina 70-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The No. 9 Virginia men’s basketball team committed 19 turnovers Sunday losing 70-59 to South Carolina Sunday at John Paul Jones.
“I thought there were battles and stretches where we battled and fought and made it more difficult for them to score, but that’s when a careless turnover happened, a transition bucket, or an offensive rebound and that was too much," says head coach Tony Bennett. "At times, I think we beat ourselves and again they played well. We had stretches of solid basketball, but no enough.”
UVA’s 22-game home non conference winning streak ended today after the 'Hoos had a season-high 19 turnovers, which is the most in four years.
“They’re a good team. I played against them all my years in college when I was at Alabama," says Braxton Key. “I was telling the guys, they’re going to fight. No matter what. They’re always going to fight. They could be down 20 points and they’re still going to fight. We just made a lot of mistakes today. Turnovers and we gave up offensive rebounds. That dictated the game.”
“I feel like in that game we hurt ourselves," says Casey Morsell. “South Carolina did a good job making shots and killing the momentum of the game, but we just have to play our basketball taking care of the ball, defending at a high level, and just being smart.”
Virginia trailed at halftime by nine, 33-24. Virginia tied the game at 45 in the second half, before South Carolina finished the game strong.
Mamadi Diakite was the only UVa player scoring in double figures. He had 21 points and had a career-high nine made free throws.
Team Notes
• UVA’s 22-game home nonconference winning streak ended
• UVA committed a season-high 19 turnovers, most since 19 vs. West Virginia on Dec, 8, 2015
• UVA allowed a season-high 16 fast break points
• UVA had 12 turnovers and 17 field goal attempts in the first half
• UVA climbed back into the game with a 16-3 run in the second half
• The Gamecocks shot 55.1 percent from the field, highest against UVA since Florida State (3/15/19)
• South Carolina led 33-24 at halftime
Series Notes
• UVA is 26-25 all-time vs. the Gamecocks, including a 16-9 mark in Charlottesville
• The Cavaliers posted a 14-20 mark from 1953-71 against South Carolina when the Gamecocks were members of the ACC
• UVA is 3-3 against the Gamecocks since 1990
Player Notes
• Double-figure scorers: Mamadi Diakite (21)
• Diakite had a career-high nine made free throws
• Diakite had two blocks to move into fourth on UVA’s all-time list with 131
• Kihei Clark had a career-high seven turnovers
