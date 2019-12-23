Milder temperatures !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure will keep much of the area dry today, however, a little more cloud cover will filter across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Low pressure to our south will continue to move away. Skies should start to clear tonight. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. By late week conditions will be almost fifteen degrees above normal. our next chance for showers will occur Sunday into Monday.
Today: Mix of clouds and sun, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: partly sunny and milder, High: low 60s,,,Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, Low: around 40
