Milder temperatures !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure will keep much of the area dry today, however, a little more cloud cover will filter across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Low pressure to our south will continue to move away. Skies should start to clear tonight. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. By late week conditions will be almost fifteen degrees above normal. our next chance for showers will occur Sunday into Monday.