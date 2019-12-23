Fluvanna Co. candy company expanding while closing retail space

FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - A Fluvanna County-based candy company is expanding while also closing a part of its business.
Sue Charney started Red Rocker Candy in her basement back in 2002. Since then, the home business has grown into a factory store in Fluvanna County.
Now, the company is expanding again.
Charney says the wholesale business has increased so much that she needs to make room for more equipment. As a result, the factory’s retail space closed down Monday, December 23.
“The hardest part about today is just thanking everybody for supporting me for ten years. It’s really hard to let it go, but it’s the best thing for the company, and it’s the best thing for me, but I really am going to miss all the people,” the owner said.
Charney added that her company may also be hiring more people in 2020.
Red Rocker Candy is still available to buy online, and locals can pick up orders by appointment only. It is also sold across central Virginia:
- Charlottesville: The Virginia Shop, Foods of All Nations, Feast!, Blue Ridge Country Store, Poshabilities, Rio Hill Wine & Beer, Tailwind Concessions, James Monroe Highland, Martha Jefferson Gift Shop
- Palmyra: Cuppa Joe, Jefferson Pharmacy, Cunningham Creek Winery, Sweet Art Emporium
- Afton: Cardinal Point Winery, Valley Road Vineyard
- Scottsville/Dillwyn: Barefoot Country Store, Scottsville Supply, Fork Union Pharmacy, Dillwyn Pharmacy, Wise Ridge Country Store
- Gordonsville/Orange/Louisa: Spring Creek Golf Shop, Gordonsville Pharmacy, Maddybug’s Gifts, D’s Market, Stony Point Market, Orange Madison Co-Op, Orange Pharmacy, Lake Anna Winery, The Farm Stand
