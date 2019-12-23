Dreaming of a mild Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Those searching for a white Christmas will have to look elsewhere this year. Dry and mild conditions will persist across our area for the next several days.
Today, a system just to our south is unleashing heavy rains on the Carolina’s. We won’t see any of that rain locally, just some clouds. Those clouds will be breaking up as we head into tonight.
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the rest of the week will remain fairly quiet for us. There will be partly to mostly sunny skies each day and above average temperatures. Some days may even flirt with the 60s.
The next chance for rain will be Sunday and Monday of next week.
Today: Variable clouds. Mild. Highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 30s.
Tomorrow, Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday, Christmas: Partly sunny, mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.