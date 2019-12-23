Charlottesville attorney accused of extortion given more time to hire lawyer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville attorney accused of attempted extortion briefly appeared in a federal courtroom Monday.
Timothy Litzenburg is charged with attempted extortion for allegedly threatening legal action against an unnamed company if it did not pay him and his associates $200 million in "consulting fees."
A federal judge granted Litzenburg’s request for a delay Monday, December 23. A preliminary hearing set for next week is now scheduled for January 6, giving the defendant more time to find a lawyer.
Litzenburg is currently involved in litigation with Monsanto about health risks related to its weed killer, Roundup.
