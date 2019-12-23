AHIP partners with Beck Cohen to ensure one Scottsville family has a warm Christmas

This is the second year Beck Cohen has partnered with AHIP on its Community Comfort Program to directly help homeowners in need in greater Charlottesville— in 2019, Beck Cohen has helped 9 county families and 6 city families with discounted or completely donated HVAC units as well as discounts on monthly service calls . Beck Cohen has worked with its Lennox distributor in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley area to install all units for AHIP client families in 2018 and 2019. Including the Abshire and Cerceo families who have both been helped in December, Beck Cohen’s investment this year is $85,000!