University Police make arrest after shots fired on Massie Rd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Authorities say a man is behind bars following a verbal altercation that turned into a call for shots fired in the 400 block of Massie Road.
Officers with the University of Virginia Police Department responded to the call around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, December 22. They say no one was injured.
Police arrested Anthony Lyle Lee Jr. of Charlottesville, charging him with attempted malicious wounding. He is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Authorities say no one involved in the incident is affiliated with the university.
Release from the University of Virginia Police Department:
On December 21, 2019, University Police arrested Anthony Lyle Lee Jr., of Charlottesville, after a verbal altercation that began at the 7-11 on Ivy Road between two groups of individuals escalated to shots fired from a vehicle in the 400 block of Massie Road at approximately 10:15 a.m.
No one was injured.
None of the individuals involved are affiliated with the university.
Lee was charged with attempted malicious wounding (18.2-51). He is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call UPD at 434-924-7166. Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting “UVATIPS” to 274637.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.