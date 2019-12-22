Some say the city’s plans to honor the Vinegar Hill neighborhood are not enough

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Some area advocates say plans to honor a historic African American neighborhood in Charlottesville are falling short, missing the mark on one key way to value the city’s living history. The city is moving forward with plans for Vinegar Hill Park on the West End of the Downtown Mall, but before those plans are finalized some community advocates are pushing for more.
Charlottesville Office of Human Rights Director Charlene Green said, "the city basically was responsible for its destruction and the displacement of 600 people who used to live in that neighborhood and the 30-40 businesses that were there."
Advocates are pushing to honor not just the black businesses, homes and people displaced, but to honor the history still here. Jefferson School Director Andrea Douglas said, "it is also important to talk about the landscape that does exist and not just point to the things that are missing because that's a narrative about loss."
In 2012, the city allocated 18 thousand dollars and commissioned artist Melvin Edwards to design a monument for vinegar hill, however fundraising stalled and the project has yet to be realized.
