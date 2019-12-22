Holiday week outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Not a bad start to the first full official day of winter. Our nice late December weather will continue. Temperatures will be slow to drop and won’t be as frosty cold from I-64 and south as the last few nights. Extra clouds from a southern storm system will keep temperatures a little higher. To the north, it’ll be a little colder as clouds won’t be as thick.
If you’re traveling south to North, South Carolina, Georgia or Florida through Monday night, you will run into rainy and windy conditions. Dry for us, north and west.
We will have above average temperatures for daytime highs for Christmas week. You’ll need to go to your favorite ski resort to see snow this year for Christmas.
There are no significant weather makers in the extended outlook. The storm system that looked like it would bring rain showers next Sunday, now does not exist on most of our long range forecast models.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s for most. Some upper 20s north.
Monday: Clouds and some hazy sun. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. 60 degrees if you get extra sunshine.
Monday night: Clearing sky. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 30s.
Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday through Saturday: Clouds and some hazy sun. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday: Dry at this time. Highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.