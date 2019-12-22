Hardywood Pilot Brewery and Taproom closes its doors with a farewell bash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville brewery closed its doors Sunday evening, but it went out with a bang. The Hardywood Pilot Brewery and Taproom hosted a farewell party Sunday.
The party lasted for nine hours. There was a live band and drink specials.
One of the brewery’s loyal customers, Lauren Hall, came to see them off.
“We’re kind of bummed to see it leave but just wanted it give it one last good hurrah,” she stated.
The bar also raffled off several items during the event.
