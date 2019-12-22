DREAM 4th Annual Toy Giveaway Brings Holiday Gifts to Families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Community members around Charlottesville came together to make sure everyone had something under the tree on Christmas Day.
The 4th Annual DREAM Toy Drive took place Sunday afternoon at Tonsler Park. The event was sponsored by DREAM clothing, a Charlottesville-owned and operated clothing brand.
The drive accepted brand-new toys, electronics, and gift cards to give back to the community. Then, it turned into a giveaway. Kids of all ages got to pick out presents. There was also a raffle for larger gifts, like bicycles and hoverboards.
