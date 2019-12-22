CASPCA has plans in place for holiday gift giving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Christmas is right the corner and when considering getting a pet as a present the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has measures in place to make sure the gift of a furry friend is the right fit.
Choosing a pet requires a lot of preparation and planning. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has a few suggestions this holiday season to make sure people choose the right cat or dog that will fit into their home.
"It’s really important that if you're gifting a pet that you make sure it’s someone who's expressed an interest in wanting a pet more than just once this has been someone who has been pretty persistent that they do want a pet they can responsibly care for the pet," says executive director Angie Gunter.
Gunter says she does not see an increase in the return rate during the holiday season like other shelters.
"I don't see an increase in that in December so hopefully that means for us at least people are being extremely responsible in giving pets," says Gunter.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is running a silent night adoption special where the adoptions fees for all adult cats and dogs are half off through December 24th.
