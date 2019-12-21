Seasonably Chilly Saturday. Warming Up Next Week.

A storm forecast to stay to our south, will bring bring some cloudiness to mix with the sun for us Saturday into Sunday. Currently no precipitation is expected. Chilly 40s Saturday, but temperatures reaching into the upper 40s and low the 50s by Sunday. As we move into Hanukkah and Christmas week, a building ridge in the jet stream will bring seasonably mild temperatures in the 50s. Dry conditions are expected through Christmas Day. Overall a quiet weather pattern into next week.