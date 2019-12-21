Seasonably Chilly Saturday. Warming Up Next Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An extended dry stretch to take us through this last weekend before Christmas and the start to Winter.
A storm forecast to stay to our south, will bring bring some cloudiness to mix with the sun for us Saturday into Sunday. Currently no precipitation is expected. Chilly 40s Saturday, but temperatures reaching into the upper 40s and low the 50s by Sunday. As we move into Hanukkah and Christmas week, a building ridge in the jet stream will bring seasonably mild temperatures in the 50s. Dry conditions are expected through Christmas Day. Overall a quiet weather pattern into next week.
The Winter Solstice occurs Saturday at 11:19 PM.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light south breeze.
Saturday night: Fair sky. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday Night - Start of Hanukkah: Partly cloudy, lows low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs low to mid 50s.
Tuesday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Christmas Day - Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
