Good travel and shopping weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An extended dry spell ahead as we enter the first weekend of winter and the last weekend before Christmas.
Seasonably cool through Sunday morning. It’ll turn milder Sunday afternoon through Christmas Day.
A developing southern rain maker looks to remain to our south Sunday and Monday. The storm system will spread mid and high level clouds overhead. If you’re traveling from Southside VA to the Southeast there will be a lot of rainfall. Especially North and South Carolina and Georgia to the Gulf Coast.
Dry and milder than average weather will persist through Christmas week this year. So you’ll have to keep dreaming of a White Christmas or head to your favorite sky resort.
Overall it’s a quiet weather pattern for us through at least the next 7 days.
The next best rain risk is next Sunday.
Saturday: Partly sunny and hazy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Light southwest breeze.
Saturday night: Fair sky. Lows in the 20s. Patchy frost.
Sunday: Some hazy sun and clouds. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday through Christmas: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.
It looks dry for Saturday. Rain is more likely at this time for next Sunday.
