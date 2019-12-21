Emily Maupin and Sara Meakem Honored at Covenant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Covenant school recognized two of its greatest girls basketball players in school history Friday night.
Emily Maupin and Sara Meakem were back on campus for an alumni basketball game.
Meakem scored over 11-hundred points during her career at Covenant.
Maupin plays in college and has recently transferred from Elon to Liberty.
She’s Covenant’s all-time leading scorer.
“This is no other way to describe it. This is the perfect time of the year. To come back and celebrate each other," says Maupin. "Just remember the past and remember the memories we made.”
“We’ve been friends since elementary school,"says Meakem. "We’ve kind of been through it all. Just remembering all that we have shared. The good times. The bad times. Everything in between. Being back around our covenant family. This is home.”
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.