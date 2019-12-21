Death toll in India citizenship law protests climbs to 17

Indians gather for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act after Friday prayers outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Police banned public gatherings in parts of the Indian capital and other cities for a third day Friday and cut internet services to try to stop growing protests against a new citizenship law that have so far left eight people dead and more than 1,200 others detained. (Source: Altaf Qadri)