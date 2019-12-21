Alyssa House in Charlottesville seeks donations to better help area families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Having a child who needs long term medical care is an enormous emotional burden on families. The Alyssa House in Charlottesville hopes to take away some of that burden.
It provides a free place to stay when a sick child is being treated at the UVA Medical Center. The nonprofit is asking for something other than a toy this holiday season.
It’s got all the little things you love about your home, from the mailbox to the welcome mat.
"They’re able to feel like they're living a normal life,” Administrator of Alyssa's House Julia Davis said.
"We try to provide everything to make this house a home,” Lynn Divers, Alyssa's mom, said.
It all started after Alyssa Divers passed away in 2012 from rare bone cancer. The Sojourners United Church of Christ bought the house next door and named it in her honor.
"We saw the need for affordable housing and not just affordable housing but community,” Lynn said.
Since the three-bedroom, two-bath house opened up three years ago it’s served as a home away from home for over a dozen families. However, this holiday season, the nonprofit is hoping for a more practical kind of gift.
"We've had a lot of heavy use on the house and there are certain things that we could upgrade to help families have a better experience,” Julia said.
The nonprofit’s wish list ranges from everyday household items to a new washer and dryer.
"It’s more things to help make the house a home, cutlery and pots and pans and a new cutting board,” Lynn said.
Alyssa's sister Lexie says the hardest part about her sister's treatment was the times there was no place for them to stay together. She says she couldn't think of a better way to honor her sister's legacy than by helping those who need it most.
"To see that something good can come out of this experience, and knowing that we can help so many families like mine is really nice,” Lexie said.
