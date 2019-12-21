Albemarle supervisors call state to oppose Camp Champion license

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Albemarle County supervisors are hoping to put a stop to proposed plans for a new brewery in Earlysville. A number of neighbors and community members have expressed concerns over the potential new site for Camp Champion.
The reality is the board of supervisors has almost no say whether this project goes on or not. However, in a symbolic vote, they hope to at the very least slow down the process.
Last month Champion announced the project that would transform 3.2 acres of land off Earlysville Road into a camp-themed brewery. Because the project is classified as a farm brewery there are little restrictions the county can put on the project.
One thing Champion needs to do is get approved for a license from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control. During the board’s most recent meeting, members unanimously voted in favor of a resolution asking the state not to issue the license citing concerns about the environment and traffic issues.
"We're hoping that the ABC board will consider the knighted opposition of the local elected board of supervisors to this application and then look at the issues that we've identified in there,” Rick Randolph
Champion has said it hopes to open up the new site in April. There is no set date on a hearing for the ABC license at this time.
