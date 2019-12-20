Volunteers spread ‘season’s treatings’ to families at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Spending the holiday in the hospital with a child is not what any parent wants. Volunteers at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital are working to bring a little joy to a tough situation.
The hospital held its annual Season’s Treatings event Friday, December 20. Parents got to choose from hundreds of gifts donated by the community.
“I'm just overwhelmed with all the generosity - the food and the gifts they're giving - and just making it a comfortable stay,” parent Samantha Carter said. “Even though it's stressful for me and my daughter, you know having all of this available is heartwarming.”
After picking out the gifts, parents worked with volunteers to wrap them up ahead of Christmas morning.
