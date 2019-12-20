Sidewalks, I-81 highlight results of Valley transit survey

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - People who live in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County want more sidewalks, more transit, and a safer, fast Interstate 81.
The results are out on a recent survey conducted by the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization. The survey got more than 200 responses and affirms what transportation program manager Ann Cundy says they've heard from area leaders and the technical committee.
"It's tremendously helpful to know when we're doing this 25 year planning process that we have alignment between our leaders, our planning practitioners, and our community members," Cundy said.
The input will help the planning organization figure out which projects to prioritize.
