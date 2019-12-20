Sabato: Despite impeachment Trump can still get re-elected if the economy is still strong by November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Political history is in the making as President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate, but Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, expects it to be non-factor by the time next year's presidential election rolls around.
Sabato says Trump can still get re-elected if the economy is still this strong by November, which he says it likely will be.
Virginia Senator Mark Warner is hopeful both sides will come together on how this process will work, but Sabato doesn't expect it to go that smoothly.
Now that the House has formally impeached Trump, speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, but Sabato says she's in no rush.
“There is some fear that in the Democratic House Caucus that if Pelosi sends over the articles right away McConnell will organize a vote, even before Christmas, basically dismissing the articles of impeachment and there'll never be a trial,” he said.
When the trial happens, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not be an impartial juror, but Senator Mark Warner says history gives him hope.
"I reviewed what happened in ‘99, it seemed to me that when you come over and have to take that oath individually that you'll be impartial, that the seriousness - no matter how we got here - but the seriousness of this responsibility will take hold," he said.
Sabato says you cannot look to history because it is a different day. “The difference with Clinton was those wanting him impeached and ousted. It never got higher than a third of the public, two-thirds were opposed. Also, that was, even though we were polarized in the 90's, it was less polarizing than today,” he said.
Warner is hopeful both sides will tamper down the rhetoric and take this process seriously.
Assuming this ends with Trump staying in office, Sabato says it's all likely to be back of mind by next November’s election.
The trial is going to be held at the beginning of 2020, we'll have 9-10 months to go before the election. How many other controversies will intervene in this presidency between the end of the trial and the election?” Sabato stated.
And a single issue could lead to the president's re-election. "The economy is so good that even a president as controversial and in many ways as unpopular as Donald Trump can still get re-elected,” Sabato said.
Sabato expects McConnell to have a short trial in the Senate and not call any witnesses.
But he adds a long trial could hurt the five democratic Senators running for president, because they wouldn’t be able to campaign in the final weeks before voters head to the polls in Iowa.
