Jefferson School hosts ‘Lunch and Learn: African American Life in 1860 Albemarle’ event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Albemarle County and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center are teaming up for the latest installment of the Lunch and Learn: History Talks series. This is all a part of Albemarle County’s 275th-anniversary celebration.
Guests participated in a guided tour of an exhibit focusing on the African American population both enslaved and free after the Civil War.
Director of the Office of Equity & Inclusion for Albemarle County Siri Russell says this is a great opportunity for the community to learn more about their history. "Really hope that the same thing that we hope for all of these conversations that it expands folk’s knowledge and understanding of who we are as a community we're really building a shared history through this project"
Russell wants people to come to the next board of supervisors meeting in January to hear more about what the community remembrance project is planning to do in the New Year.
