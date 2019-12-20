High pressure will dominate our weather !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure overhead has dealt another cold start. Sunshine and near seasonal temperatures will develop today into the start of the weekend. By the second half of the weekend, high pressure will move east, and a southwest wind will help develop above normal temperatures. An area of low pressure will track to our south. We should remain dry, but clouds will begin to increase Sunday into Monday. By the middle of next week temperatures will boost into the 60s !
Today: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, Low: low 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
