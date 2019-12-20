High pressure will dominate our weather !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure overhead has dealt another cold start. Sunshine and near seasonal temperatures will develop today into the start of the weekend. By the second half of the weekend, high pressure will move east, and a southwest wind will help develop above normal temperatures. An area of low pressure will track to our south. We should remain dry, but clouds will begin to increase Sunday into Monday. By the middle of next week temperatures will boost into the 60s !