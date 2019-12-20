Greene County’s Sam Brunelle shining at Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Notre Dame’s Sam Brunelle is the ACC Freshman of the Week.
The Greene County native scored a career-high 31 points against DePaul last week.
The 6-foot-2 freshman from Ruckersville has lived up to the hype as the sixth ranked prospect coming out of high school for the class of 2019.
Brunelle is averaging 14.5 points per game this season, second most on the team. She’s also averaging 6.6 rebounds.
“I know that I’m a freshman right now but I think it really doesn’t matter what your age is, you can always bring some type of leadership to the team,” says Brunelle.
Notre Dame has played with just seven healthy scholarship players for much of the season.
Brunelle has started all 12 games and is playing an average of 33 minutes per night.
“Honestly I’m just in the game and I don’t think about my fatigue,” says Brunelle. “The only time I feel it is when I stop. When I’m playing I’m like lets score, lets play defense stuff like that.”
Brunelle left William Monroe High School as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
She’s joined a Notre Dame program with a history of success, but the Irish have struggled a bit this season with a record of just 5-7.
“We have so much potential that we have yet to reach,” says Brunelle. "We do things in practice that we need to translate over to the game. We need to be more fluid and consistent. "
Notre Dame plays its ACC opener against Clemson a week from Sunday.
“I’m still not very pleased with how I’m playing and I know I can play a lot better than I am,” says Brunelle. “I’m just going to work on my game like everyone else on this team and hopefully get better and better as the season goes on.”
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.