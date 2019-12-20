Good shopping weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An extended dry spell ahead as we enter the first weekend of winter and the last weekend before Christmas.
Seasonably cool through Saturday. A little milder Sunday through Christmas Day.
A developing southern rain maker looks to remain to our south Sunday and Monday. The storm system will spread some high clouds overhead. If you’re traveling from Southside VA to the Southeast there will be a lot of rainfall. Especially over the Carolina’s.
Dry and milder than average weather will persist through Christmas Day this year. So you’ll have to keep dreaming of a White Christmas or head to your favorite sky resort.
There’s a small rain risk later on next Thursday.
Overall it’s a quiet weather pattern for us through at least the next 7 days.
Friday: Sunshiny. Highs in the 40s. Light east breeze.
Friday night: Hazy starshine. Frosty overnight. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light south breeze.
Saturday night: Fair sky. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday through Christmas: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower. Highs lower 50s.
