CPCS students build scale model of solar system on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some Albemarle County students are getting an out of this world lesson. On Friday, students at Community Public Charter School (CPCS) helped build a scale model of our solar system on the Downtown Mall.
The model stretched from the sun at the Sprint Pavilion, all the way to Pluto at the Omni Hotel. The students designed the models, gave presentations, and even created a website and QR code for the audience to access for more information.
"The kids love talking to the public, and this gives them the opportunity to not only dive into some of this really full content on celestial bodies and asteroids and comets, but it also gives them a chance to talk about this topic that they are so passionate about,” Kate Kogge, a teacher at CPCS, said.
In the scale model, the sun and Pluto are just a half-mile away. In reality, that distance is just a little bit farther at 3.6 billion miles.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.