Company donates $500 to Albemarle County school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - A central Virginia company is getting into the holiday spirit by helping a school in Albemarle County.
Foster Fuels decided to forego its annual Christmas party a few years ago. The company is using the $6,000 it would have spent on a party to donate to several schools, including Stone-Robinson Elementary.
The school received a $500 check from Foster Fuels early Friday, December 20.
“We look for communities that we serve and we also look for areas where there's a need and even in a county like Albemarle County there's still a lot of need," Tim Spicer with Foster Fuels said.
Stone-Robinson Elementary School received the check at a holiday ceremony Friday, as well. Students, teachers, and some parents sang carols and celebrated the holiday season.
