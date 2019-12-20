Charlottesville’s new city councilors lay out plans for the future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Three new Charlottesville city councilors are ready to tackle the city’s challenges of today and beyond. On Thursday, Sena Magill, Lloyd Snook, and Michael Payne were officially sworn into office.
While all three of the newest additions to Charlottesville city councilor ran as Democrats they have different ideas on what needs to be done first.
"We've already been talking together and figure out how can we divide the work to accomplish real policy wins on these issues,” Payne said.
All three new councilors ran as Democrats in the November election, but have some different ideas on what should be done first come the New Year.
"First we’ve got to figure out our mayor and I think we need to work together to make sure that we come to a true consensus on who the mayor is going to be,” Magill said.
"A large part of what we have to do is finish the jobs that have already been started, in many cases started very well by the prior council but haven't been finished we gotta push them across the finish line,” Snook said.
"We’re going to be jumping in the middle of the budget cycle so it’s going to be really important for us as a city council to finish this upcoming budget and make sure we're investing in affordable housing,” Payne said.
As they get ready to join current Vice Mayor Heather Hill and Mayor Nikuyah Walker come January, the new councilors hope to have more voices heard when it comes to the most pressing issues in the city.
"We are anxious to listen to what we have heard during the campaign and what people will continue to tell us during the four years so that we can do the best for the city of Charlottesville,” Snook said.
The newest members of the Charlottesville School Board were also sworn in on Thursday. The first city council meeting of the New Year will be on January 6.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.